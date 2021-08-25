What's the best Free Fire map for rank push, and why?

The main target of every Free Fire player is to climb up the ranks. Now that Season 22 is underway, players will try their best to push their ranks before the new season rolls out.

There are various ways to boost one's rank as it mostly depends on their playstyle. One of the determining factors for rank push is choosing the place to land.

Currently, Free Fire has three maps that players can choose from: Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory. This article guides players to choose the best map for pushing their rank in Free Fire.

Which Free Fire map to choose for pushing rank?

Bermuda is one of the best maps to choose for pushing rank in Free Fire (Image from Sportskeeda)

Bermuda is the most popular choice in Free Fire. It is chosen by many Free Fire gamers which implies there will always be competition. Therefore, players can use this map to defeat multiple enemies to increase their rank.

The map has numerous places to land and players can take their pick based on their playstyle. Aggressive ones can opt for Bimasakti Strip, whereas strategic players can choose Katulistiwa.

Kalahari is the next best choice (Image via Free Fire)

Kalahari is the next best choice. The smallest map in Free Fire is meant for intense battle. Only seasoned players should opt for Kalahari as it is the best for aggressive gameplay. The map is good for pushing rank but is not meant for every type of player.

Purgatory does not have many ideal places to land. The map has locations that are far away from each other which makes it inconvenient for players to navigate.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of a drop location in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

