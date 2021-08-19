7 tips to reach the highest tier in Free Fire Ranked Season 

Free Fire has a tier-based system that helps in determining how good a player is in the battle royale game. The highest rank in Free Fire is Grandmaster.

The top 1000 players in Free Fire belong to the Grandmaster rank. Since every player aims to reach the top rank, here are some tips they can use.

Tips to reach Grandmaster tier in Free Fire

1) Character selection

While most Free Fire characters have abilities worth possessing, some are better avoided while pushing the rank. Players must determine their characters based on their style of gameplay and not because they like their power.

2) Strategy over aggressiveness

Since Free Fire is a survival game, players must stress strategy rather than just killing opponents. Strategic gameplay might be boring but is overall effective as it reduces the risk of getting killed.

3) Places to land

This is one of the major deciding factors when it comes to players’ survival in Free Fire. The landing spot should be chosen based on whether the players want to play aggressively or if they want to lay low and strike at the last moment.

4) Same teammates

Playing with the same teammates over and over again ensures better trust and communication. Having a good team with good character combinations ensures more wins than losses.

5) Proper usage of items and powers

Free Fire offers players a variety of items that they need to use at the right moment. Players must know when to activate the ability to get the most out of the situation for characters with active abilities.

6) Push rank initially

Free Fire gamers are advised to push their ranks in the initial stages as there is less competition. If they have an early headstart, it will be easier to climb through the initial tiers.

7) Pet combinations

Free Fire offers quite a few pets who possess unique abilities that players can utilize. Having a powerful pet as a companion in Free Fire is very beneficial as it provides an additional boost to improve the gameplay.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and is meant for beginners.

