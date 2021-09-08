DJ Alok vs Thiva vs Moco: Which Free Fire character is better for the Clash Squad mode?

The Moco Rebirth event is the talk of the Free Fire gaming community, and players are excited to find out what’s new. This new event will introduce players to an awakened version of Moco.

Thiva is the latest addition to the list of Free Fire characters, and DJ Alok has always been a top pick among players. This article compares the abilities of the three to determine who is the best for Clash Squad matches.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok, Thiva, and Moco in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok is an active character who possesses the “Drop the Beat” ability. The ability helps in creating a 5-meter aura where players can gain 5 HPs in five seconds. The cooldown time of the character does not change with its level and stays at 45 seconds throughout.

Thiva

Thiva and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva is a passive character, and his ability is called Vital Vibes. The rescue speed (also called help-up speed) is boosted by 5%. Upon successful recovery, the ability also allows players to recover 15 HPs in a span of five seconds.

Moco

Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Moco is also a passive Free Fire character. Her ability is called Hacker’s Eye. The passive power allows players to tag the enemies they shot for a span of two seconds.

Note: The abilities of the given characters are at their first level. The characters become more powerful at every level.

Which character is more suitable for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire?

Thiva is the best choice in case of Clash Squad matches (Image via Sportskeeda)

The ability of Moco is not powerful enough when compared to Thiva and DJ Alok. Even if DJ Alok seems like the best choice, Thiva is more suitable for Clash Squad matches.

Thiva is a character that has been introduced for duos and squad matches. Players who rush aggressively are bound to get knocked down, and what better way to revive a Free Fire player than to use Thiva? The character also helps with HP recovery, which is of prime importance in Clash Squad matches.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

