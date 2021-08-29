Best way to use Thiva's ability in Free Fire

Free Fire players are ecstatic to acquire the character, Thiva, for free on 28 August 2021. Garena offered the new character free of cost to celebrate the Battle Royale title’s 4th anniversary.

A famous DJ, Like Mike, inspired the latest character in Free Fire. Thiva has a passive ability called Vital Vibes that increases the help-up speed of the players and allows them to recover HPs if the rescue is successful.

Level-wise improvements in Thiva’s ability

Thiva and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

First level: Help-up speed is increased by 5%. Upon successful rescue, players can recover 15 HPs in 5 seconds.

Second level: Help-up speed is increased by 8%. Upon successful rescue, players can recover 20 HPs in 5 seconds.

Third level: Help-up speed is increased by 11%. Upon successful rescue, players can recover 25 HPs in 5 seconds.

Fourth level: Help-up speed is increased by 14%. Upon successful rescue, players can recover 30 HPs in 5 seconds.

Fifth level: Help-up speed is increased by 17%. Upon successful rescue, players can recover 35 HPs in 5 seconds.

Sixth level: Help-up speed is increased by 20%. Upon successful rescue, players can recover 40 HPs in 5 seconds.

How can players use Thiva’s ability in Free Fire?

Players must always use Thiva when playing Clash Squad matches or Battle Royale matches (in duo or squad mode). He is not useful in solo matches as his whole ability revolves around rescuing allies.

Free Fire gamers must always ensure that Thiva has good characters to back him up. Pairing him with Jota, K, and Hayato would be wise. Apart from these, Luqueta, D-bee, and Xayne are also a good combination.

When it comes to rescuing allies, players must always do it in shelters and buildings. Cover is an essential factor while facing enemies. Thiva can be really useful in aggressive matches, as the chances of allies getting knocked down by enemies are much higher.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author.

