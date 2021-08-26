Is it possible to play Free Fire online without downloading? Google Play Instant explained

Free Fire is gathering more and more followers with every passing day. Now that its 4th anniversary celebrations are underway, players have the opportunity to win exciting rewards by taking part in numerous in-game events.

Players can also claim a new character, Thiva, for free if they log in on August 28, 2021.

Now that Free Fire Max’s preregistration is going to start soon, more players can try out Free Fire on the Google Play Store before they pre-register. They can get a taste of Free Fire’s gameplay without even downloading the popular Battle Royale game.

Free Fire via Google Play Instant

Free Fire can be enjoyed using Google Play Instant (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Play Store has a collection of games whose demos can be enjoyed by players before they download the title. This way mobile gamers can get a taste of what the game is like and decide if they want to play or buy it. Call of Duty: Mobile and Free Fire are two such games.

How to play Free Fire using Google Play Instant?

Players can follow the steps given below to enjoy Free Fire without downloading it:

Step 1: Mobile gamers need to open the Google Play Store.

Step 2: They need to search for Garena Free Fire - 4nniversary.

Step 3: Users will then have to click on the Try Now button.

Players need to click on "Try Now" if they want to enjoy the demo (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 5: Once players click Try Now, they will be able to enjoy the demo Battle Royale game for about 2 minutes. Players can easily eradicate the enemies and win the Free Fire demo match.

Players will be prompted to download the game once they enjoy the demo (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After trying the game, players will be prompted to download the game.

Note: Players need to ensure that they have a proper internet connection in order to enjoy Free Fire.

