Chrono vs Moco: Which Free Fire character is better for ranked matches in September 2021?

Chrono is one of the most popular Free Fire characters. Chrono’s character nerf in the OB27 update caused major grief to gamers who are into the Battle Royale title.

Moco is another Free Fire character who possesses a passive ability. This article compares the abilities of Moco and Chrono to determine which character should be chosen in the case of ranked Free Fire matches.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s active ability is termed Time Turner. He helps create a force field that manages to block 600 damage from enemies and allows players to shoot at them within the area.

The player's movement speed using Chrono is boosted by 5% at the first level and 15% at the final level. The cooldown time gradually reduces from 200 seconds to 170 seconds.

Moco

Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Moco possesses a passive ability called Hacker’s Eye. The ability allows players to tag the enemies they shoot.

At the initial level, players can tag their enemies for two seconds. At the maximum level, the time is increased up to five seconds.

Which Free Fire character is more suitable for ranked matches?

Chrono's ability is more powerful than Moco's

Once the abilities are compared, it can be concluded with conviction that Chrono is the better choice. Even if Moco’s ability is useful, it lasts for a short time and does not give players enough chance to rush on their enemies.

Despite the character's nerf, Chrono is a very potent character in Free Fire. Not only does he block damage from enemies, but he also allows players to shoot from within the force field. The only major drawback of this character is his lengthy cooldown time.

Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Also Read

Also read: "Free Fire Max might be a high-end game, but I feel it can be enjoyed on regular smartphones": Mansi "Magsplay" Gupta

Edited by Srijan Sen