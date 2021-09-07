"Free Fire Max might be a high-end game, but I feel it can be enjoyed on regular smartphones": Mansi "Magsplay" Gupta

Mansi “Magsplay” Gupta, a content creator at OpraahFX, is one of the fastest-growing Indian YouTubers. From vlogs to engaging gameplay videos, her channel publishes diverse content that is widely appreciated.

Regarding the hype around Free Fire Max, Magsplay states that she is eagerly awaiting the enhanced version of Free Fire. In an exclusive interview with Debolina Banerjee of Sportskeeda Esports, Magsplay reveals her rapport with Ujjawal “Techno Gamerz” Chaurasia, her love for GTA, and her expectations from Free Fire Max.

Q. Since your YouTube channel, Magsplay, is fast approaching the coveted “one million subscribers” mark, how do you plan to push towards the target? What are you aiming for next?

Mansi: I am not focusing on the numbers. For now, I want people to enjoy their experiences with my content. However, I’ll be the happiest person when I hit the “one million subscribers” mark.

I am focused and determined to create unique and engaging content that has probably not been done in India yet. I want to create content that I enjoy and give as much time as possible to reach that goal.

Q. You recently surprised Ujjwal “Techno Gamerz” Chaurasia with a one-of-a-kind experience as he crossed the threshold of 20 million subscribers. How long have you known Ujjwal? Tell us a bit about your friendship and connection as gamers.

Mansi: I first met Ujjwal when we did a video together. I surprised him with a billboard for his Game On music video release! That was the first time I ever spoke to him.

Despite being one of the biggest gamers, he is very down-to-earth and sweet to everyone. He is extremely dedicated to his work. We have a nice friendship, though we don’t talk a lot.

Q. Your surprise revolved around a luxurious GTA experience. How did you plan for such an elaborate surprise?

(Left to right) Pranav, Mansi, and Ujjwal inside the private jet

Mansi: Initially, when I thought of doing this video, I had only thought of surprising Ujjwal with a customized play button. But eventually, one thing led to another.

When I found out that he had never been on a plane, the idea of a private jet struck me. Moreover, watching him use luxurious cars and planes in his GTA videos gave me an idea to surprise him with something grand and extravagant. So I thought of creating a luxurious GTA experience with a luxury car and private jet.

However, due to logistic issues, I was skeptical about the proper implementation of the plan. Luckily it turned out just fine.

Q. Since you have streamed quite a few videos revolving around GTA, what is the game's best aspect? Which GTA mod did you enjoy the most?

Mansi: I find GTA to be the best high-quality, real-life game. I love the graphics. The intricate and small details are beautifully highlighted in the game, which makes it amazing.

I love the fact that players can add any mod and customize the game in their own way. I enjoy playing Mission mods revolving around killing the president, stealing his car, etc. These are quite serious but funny missions.

Q. You recently played Free Fire for the first time. How was your experience playing one of the most popular Battle Royale games of all time?

Mansi: I played a couple of matches at the beginner level. I enjoyed the game a lot. Apart from the gaming bit, I genuinely love that Free Fire has a cool collection of characters with unique superpowers.

Q. An enhanced version of Free Fire, Free Fire Max, is on the cards. How do you feel about it? Do you think the game will be able to meet the expectations of the players?

Mansi: Free Fire Max is going to be much more fun than Free Fire. I hope it will have better graphics, animation, and SFX. I feel that it will be a high-end game that can be played on a regular smartphone. I have already pre-registered for the game and am looking forward to playing it.

Q. How important do you think diversification is when it comes to YouTube? What kind of videos can your audience expect from you in the future?

Mansi: I am creating content other than gaming. I am now trying to do more long-format vlogs. I want to create content around everything I enjoy doing and playing.

I want to create a variety on my channel and will currently focus on creating lengthier videos. These days I am hooked on GTA, so a couple more GTA videos are coming up soon.

Q. Your channel is one of the fastest-growing channels on YouTube. Any tips or tricks for aspiring YouTubers out there?

Mansi: Players can take note of the following tips and tricks:

Always believe in quality over quantity. Take extra effort and post a video only when you are satisfied with the quality. I myself haven’t posted more than 20 videos just because I am not happy with its quality.

Have a good thumbnail, please. That is what will make your audience click.

Create what you like to create. Don’t just go behind current trends, rather focus on building a persona for yourself and your channel.

