DJ Alok vs Xayne vs Thiva in Free Fire: Which character has better abilities and advantages in the game?

With almost every major update, Free Fire adds characters with unique abilities. DJ Alok is one of the most famous characters in Free Fire that is inspired by famous record producer Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo. On the other hand, Xayne and Thiva are comparatively new characters who possess active and passive abilities, respectively.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok, Xayne, and Thiva in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat that creates a 5-meter aura to increase the movement and sprinting speed of players. At the initial level, players also get a boost of 5 HPs for five seconds. The cooldown time of the character is fixed at 45 seconds.

Xayne

Xayne and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Xayne also possesses an active ability called Xtreme Encounter that lasts for 10 seconds. It helps in destroying shields and gloo walls up to 40% at the first level and also provides players with a boost of 80 HPs temporarily. The cooldown time is 150 seconds at the initial level.

Thiva

Thiva and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva has a passive ability called Vital Vibes. It helps in increasing the rescue speed by 5% at the minimum level. If players are successful in recovering their allies, they can recover 15 HPs in five seconds (first level).

Which Free Fire character is the best?

DJ Alok is better than Thiva and Xayne

Thiva falls short when compared to characters like Xayne and DJ Alok. Moreover, Thiva can only be used in duo and squad matches, which is a major disadvantage.

Xayne is a powerful character in Free Fire, but the cooldown time is significantly more than that of DJ Alok. Moreover, players only get a temporary boost in their HPs using Xayne.

When compared to Thiva and Xayne, it can be concluded that DJ Alok's ability is more effective.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

