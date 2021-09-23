Free Fire diamond & skin generators are fake; using them may lead to account loss or permanent ban

Free Fire has a multitude of in-game accessories that mobile gamers can buy. In order to acquire these items, players have to spend diamonds (in-game currency). These diamonds have to be purchased using real money.

Since most of the Free Fire players are young teenagers, they often face a financial crunch when purchasing items or topping up diamonds. As a result, they search for ways to obtain Free Fire skins and diamonds for free.

Free Fire diamond and skin generators

One of the most popular fake generator (Image via Free Fire Generator)

Free Fire mobile gamers head over to fake diamond generator websites in their quest to find diamonds for free. These websites are unethical and illegal. The same is applicable for skin generator websites as well.

These sites often hunt for innocent Free Fire gamers and trap them. Players put in confidential information like their Player ID and risk themselves for dire consequences.

Possible consequences

These fake websites can take the Player IDs of Free Fire gamers who can use them unethically. This might make players vulnerable to getting their accounts banned.

Garena has a stringent policy when it comes to curbing hackers and cheaters in-game. Players can read the following anti-hack FAQ policy to get a better idea of it:

“Free Fire has a zero tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts.”

Players can read this article to find out more about what other activities can get an account banned.

Alternatives to acquire diamonds and skins

The hope for acquiring diamonds for free is not completely extinguished, and there are a few ways they can find out in this article. Mobile gamers can make use of Google Opinion Rewards or take part in in-game events to do so.

Free Fire players can take part in in-game events to acquire gold coins. They can then use these gold coins to receive skins and character bundles for free.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners.

