Best Free Fire sensitivity for maximum headshots in low-end devices (September 2021)

When it comes to Battle Royale games like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, etc., headshots play a very significant role. Headshots are the most effective way to knock down or kill an enemy.

Players usually prefer to use snipers when it comes to medium to long-range headshots. For short to medium-range headshots, assault rifles are the best.

The headshot and its accuracy depends on the type of gun a player is using. To get the best results for headshots, players must ensure that they have the best sensitivity settings.

Sensitivity settings compatible with low-end devices for maximum headshots in Free Fire

Many players set their sensitivity based on their idol’s settings. This is a major mistake as sensitivity settings should always be based on the playstyle of the player.

After making the necessary changes to their sensitivity, Free Fire gamers must head over to the training grounds and try out a few matches to get used to it and make changes, if necessary.

Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots for low-end devices (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire is one of the few battle royale games that are compatible with low-end devices. Low-end device owners who want to yield the best results from headshots can check the settings given below:

General: 100

Red Dot: 90

2X Scope: 85

4X Scope: 75

AWM Scope: 65

Free Look: 60

How to change sensitivity settings in Free Fire?

Step 1: Mobile gamers need to go to Free Fire and tap on the Settings icon in the top right corner.

Step 2: They will then have to click on the “Sensitivity.”

Step 3: Players will then have to implement the sensitivity above settings.

Step 4: Mobile gamers will finally have to click on “Reset.”

Note: Sensitivity settings differ for every player. Experiment with the settings before implementing the above suggestions. This guide is subjective and meant for beginners.

