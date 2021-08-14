5 tips to improve aim and hit more headshots in Free Fire

Getting headshots in Free Fire is not an easy task for most players. Given the rapid movement, the difficulty of playing on a mobile device, and the recoil from weapons, most players tend to aim for the center of mass to score damage.

However, if players can fix their aim and land headshots in-game, eliminating opponents becomes relatively easier, and players can secure kills much faster.

With that being said, here are a few tips that players can use to improve their aim and hit more headshots in Free Fire.

5 easy tips that players can follow to improve aim and hit more headshots in Free Fire

5) Adjust the sensitivity

For Free Fire beginners, reducing sensitivity in-game can help them get familiar with aiming. More often than not, players tend to over-aim their target due to high sensitivity.

As players get better with their aim, they can increase sensitivity to speed up the process of acquiring targets and become more proficient during combat, movement, and other tasks.

4) Shoot while aiming down sights more often

A good way to improve aim and get more headshots is by aiming down sight. While aiming down sights may seem hard for most newcomers, it is ideal for landing headshots.

When players start to push rank, hip fire will not work in most cases. This is because opponents will likely engage from a distance to land some damage before rushing in to secure a takedown.

3) Use attachments

Certain weapon attachments, such as foregrip, scope, and stock, are a great way to reduce recoil and improve the chances of landing a headshot. While they may be a bit difficult to find in-game, players should try and acquire them as soon as possible

In addition to landing headshots, these attachments improve the general performance of the weapon, giving players an edge in Free Fire while engaging other players.

2) High-ground advantage

Gaining a high-ground advantage in Free Fire is a great way to secure headshots. When firing from the high ground, players can easily aim down sight and use the angle advantage to get perfect shots.

While this method is great in itself, players can either crouch or lie down to make the most of the situation. By doing this, players will not only be unseen to some extent but will even be able to avoid taking damage from enemy players.

1) Practice makes perfect

While the above tips will definitely help, players will need to practice them in order to feel the difference. Learning how to execute perfect headshots every time will take hours of practice.

The Free Fire training mode is a good way for players to practice and improve their aim. It provides newcomers with a relatively safe environment to learn how to play the game.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID, stats, name, monthly income, and guild details revealed

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh