Top 5 tips to set the best sensitivity settings in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was finally launched earlier this month and PUBG Mobile players finally assembled their squads and landed in Pochinki.

Many opted to start afresh, while other PUBG players migrated their data to BGMI. Players might want to take their game up a notch. Adjusting the sensitivity settings can aid in boosting accuracy and improving the overall game.

Here are some of the best tips for BGMI sensitivity settings

1) Don't go for the default settings

Go for the custom settings. (Image via BGMI)

BGMI, or any other game for that matter, comes with a pre-set sensitivity. Players can choose between low, medium, or high.

For several players, these default set ups work. However, customization can give greater control.

2) Tinker with the ADS sensitivity

Try out various ADS settings. (Image via BGMI)

Aim Down Sight is vital for keeping vertical recoil under control. It also influences camera sensitivity and aids the player in dragging the gun barrel down.

Tweaking the ADS settings can go a long way in aiming quickly and accurately. Ideally, for TPP and FPP without scope, the range should be between 95% to 120%. Red Dot and Aim Assist should be set between 55% to 60%

3) Tweak the camera and scope sensitivity

Adjust the camera and scope sensitivity. (Image via BGMI)

Camera sensitivity influences the speed at which a player looks around. This helps a player turn around and shoot quickly. Players can adjust this as per their preferences.

For scope sensitivity, note that as the scope level increases, sensitivity should be reduced. This is because scopes like 8x do not need rapid movements.

4) Practice

Image via BGMI

It takes a while to get used to the new sensitivity settings. Also, getting those adjustments right will also take a few hits and misses.

The best way to find out what works and what doesn't is to practice. Players can try out a few matches or go to practice mode.

5) Get the right attachments

Image via BGMI

The main goal is to reduce the weapon recoil for an accurate aim. The attachments go a long way in stablizing a weapon. Muzzles and foregrips can significantly reduce recoil.

Other than this, making the crosshair darker and adjusting its position, setting up a comfortable layout will help boost accuracy.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

