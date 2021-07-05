5 best drop locations in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) for safe rank push in Season 1

Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI, is now officially available for Android users to download and play. Former PUBG Mobile players can carry over their data to BGMI or start afresh.

Many players will now be looking forward to pushing their ranks up. If players want to rank up safely, they must follow a different strategy. The focus should be on surviving rather than killing or going offensive. Playing safely also means not landing in Pochinki or other hot drops.

Considering that most players choose Erangel, here are some of the safest locations to land and not get killed early.

Top locations to airdrop in for safe rank push in BGMI

1) Farm

Farm is close to the center (Image via BGMI)

Farm has a strategic advantage as it is almost located near the center of the map. Interestingly, despite being located near Mylta City, not many players loot Farm. This is more suitable for solo players and duos as it does not hold enough loot for squads.

Players can get hold of decent weapons and armor and then move towards other areas for action or camp. The vehicle spawns nearby can help players get to the safe zone.

2) Severny

Severny is a low-risk location for squads (Image via PUBG Fandom)

Severny is perhaps the lowest risk location a player can land in while playing the Erangel map in BGMI. Compared to Ferry Pier, Severny has better loot items. The quantity of loot is sufficient for a squad to equip themselves.

The shelters in Severny are located away from each other so players have to be cautious.

3) Prison

Prison has decent guns (Image via Upcomer)

Prison is a small area with Mansion and Shelter close by so players can actually gather up decent armor and good weapons. In fact, Prison is the place where guns like M416, SCAR-L, Kar98k, and more can be found.

A lucky player might also find scope for snipers. The location also provides a good cover as it is sheltered from three sides. After getting equipped with a sniper and scope, players can go towards elevated areas and camp there.

4) Kameshki

Farthest location from center (Image via PUBG fandom)

On the top right side of Erangel, players can spot the little Kameshki. As it is farther away from the center, it is not a preferable place for landing. Here, players can loot the warehouse and buildings.

Kameshki is a safe place to land. But to get out of the place, a player has to rely on vehicle spawns.

5) Rozhok

Rozhok is good for some BGMI-style action (Image via PUBG Fandom)

Many will argue that Rozhok is a hot drop. But it is safer than Pochinki or Sosnovka Military Base. Rozhok also has varied terrain, and the hilltop has decent loot, a vehicle spawn, and gives a clear view of enemies below.

This is more of a medium-risk location. Players who want some action can get down at Rozhok.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Also read: Top 5 BGMI Esports teams to watch out for in upcoming tournaments

Edited by Shaheen Banu