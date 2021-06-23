5 best games like BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) for PC

Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI, early access hit the Play Store on June 17th. Since then, a lot of fans have already made their way to Erangel and have begun looting and shooting.

However, Battlegrounds Mobile India is exclusively for mobile phones. But PC gamers need not feel left out as there are several games that can give BGMI a run for its money.

Games that resemble Battlegrounds Mobile India on PC

1) Call Of Duty Warzone

COD has its own version of Battle Royale. In fact, COD Warzone has 150 players instead of the regular 50 or 100. The game features three modes: Plunder, Resurgence, and Battle Royale. Fans of the COD franchise will be delighted to see locations from Black Ops and Modern Warfare.

However, COD Warzone can be quite demanding for PCs. To play Warzone smoothly, players need at least 8GB of RAM.

2) Apex Legends

Apex Legends needs no introduction. Undoubtedly, Apex Legends is a popular game amongst PC gamers. The game packs a powerful punch with high graphics, a massive array of characters, and futuristic weapons. Players can boast about their strategy and shooting skills in an intense 60-player battle.

3) Fortnite

Image via Wallpapercave

Fans of games like Battlegrounds Mobile India should never miss out on Fortnite. The game can be played on PC as well as console.

Fortnite Battle Royale came out in 2017 along with Fortnite: Save the World. The Battle Royale mode has 100 players looting and shooting for survival, with the last player standing being the winner.

4) Hyper Scape

For those who like futuristic weapons and sci-fi vibes, Hyper Scape is something they need to try. Imagine PUBG but in a Cyberpunk-like setting.

Set in 2054 in the fictional metaverse of Neo Arcadia, a player must face and destroy 99 other players to grab the crown. Instead of a shrinking zone, the game has parts of the map disappearing with time.

5) Modern Combat 5: Online FPS Shooter

Image via Wallpaperaccess

With stunning graphics and heavy weaponry, Modern Combat 5 marks a place for itself in FPS shooting games. This offering by Gameloft can be played with a squad, or players can go solo.

Modern Combat is somewhat different from Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, the game's multiplayer mode is quite intense.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

