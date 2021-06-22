Top 5 hot drop locations in Erangel to get more kills in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is here, and players can't wait to meet each other in Erangel. With season 19 in progress, players will look forward to ranking up, getting kills and sniping some headshots.

Playing with a squad gives a whole different level of adrenaline rush. Whether players go solo or take their team along, here are some popular spots to land and get extra action in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

These are the 5 hot drop locations in Erangel to get some extra kills in Battlegrounds Mobile India

1) Pochinki

Image via PUBG Fandom

Pochinki is still a hot spot for those looking to get some early action. Pochinki is so popular that weaponless players get killed within a minute of landing. Being the central location of the map, Pochinki is the preferred choice for many players.

From here, they can get weapons, hide in houses, get substantial kills and then head towards the safe zone. However, novices should avoid landing in Pochinki

2) Sosnovka Military Base

Image via Wallpaperdog

The Sosnovka Military Base is another popular spot to get some uncommon items and headshots. To survive here, players are advised to land on top of the shelters.

Mostly, squads land here to get weapons and armor. Unlike Pochinki, this military base is located far from the center of the map.

3) Georgopol

Image via Wallpaperaccess

Georgopol is the capital city of the Erangel map in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players can equip a lot of great guns but it is difficult to survive solo here.

Due to the maze-like arrangement of the containers, the place is prone to hide-and-snipe tactics. If not played tactically, it can be tricky to survive in Georgopol.

4) Rozhok

Image via PUBG Fandom

Rozhok in Battlgrounds Mobile India has an amazing location. The school is not far from Rozhok and the buildings in this area are full of loot. The uneven terrain can be advantageous if players land on the upper side of the hill near the three houses. This is a hotspot in Battlegrounds Mobile India for grabbing ARs.

While playing with the squad, the tall buildings in the region can be useful. Once fully-equipped, players can take down some enemies in the region.

5) Novorepnoye

Image via PUBG Fandom

Just like Georgopol, Novorepnoye has container-type structures. The maze-like placement of the structures makes it a great spot for some squad conflicts.

Since Georgopol was getting too much attention from players, Novorepnoye became the new hotspot. A few lucky players can get their hands on some snipers and scopes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

