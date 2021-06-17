How to get Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) APK download file on Play Store

After almost a month's wait, Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally here. The official download is now available on the Google Play Store. The game is 721 MB in size.

Due to the lightweight installation, players will have to download the resource files after installation. This is why people are already looking for the APK and OBB files.

The "download" option is not yet available to several fans, and hence, players are hunting for the APK file. Meanwhile, some Twitter posts state that early access is full and has been closed for now.

#battlegroundmobileindia early access is out now!



The early access program is currently full. Space may open up later!



Thank you for tremendous response



- https://t.co/wPAxIxo2l9#ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/enOaJpunL1 — Battleground Mobile India (@BattleGames_IN) June 17, 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK file

Players who don't want to miss out on the early access fun can use these links to install the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK file: Click here

Battlegrounds Mobile India OBB file: Click here

Alternatively, players can check if the official Play Store download is available to them to avoid all the extra effort.

How to install the BGMI APK + OBB files on your devices

Installing these files is in no way a difficult process. Follow the steps given below:

To begin with, tap on the links provided above and initiate the download.

Once the files are downloaded, users can find them in the "downloads" section of the phone's file manager.

The installation of the files should start when you click on them. Your device will ask permission to install the file.

Enable the "install from unknown sources" option in settings before you start downloading.

After installation, users will have to copy and paste the OBB file. Here is the route for it: Internal Storage > Android > OBB. Paste the copied file in the OBB folder.

Try to launch the game by tapping its icon. Users should now be able to play the game.

The internet is overwhelmed with fake APK files. Such files can harm the device. Make sure to get authentic links from trusted sources. Alternatively, players can wait for the game to be available for download in the Play Store.

