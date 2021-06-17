Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) official download link revealed on Google Play Store

The official link to download Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available on the Google Play Store.

The much-awaited title is around 721 MB in size. Since the lightweight installation function has been implemented, players will be required to download the resource pack in-game.

Additionally, players have the option to retrieve their progress and items from their old PUBG Mobile account.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India's Early Access from Google Play Store

Note: In order to download the Early Access of Battlegrounds Mobile India, players are required to join the beta program.

Here are the steps that players can follow to download Battlegrounds Mobile India's Early Access:

Step 1: Players should first join the beta program of BGMI. Players can click here to do so.

Click on the "Download it on Google Play" button to get redirected

Step 2: Players should then click on the "Download it on Google Play" option. They will automatically get redirected to the official Google Play Store page of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

If players do not get redirected to the page, they can click here.

Players will have to click on the "Install" button to download Battlegrounds Mobile India

Step 3: Next, players should click on the "Install" button. The download will begin soon.

Step 4: Once the BGMI Early Access is installed, players should open the game and select either of the two available Resource Packs: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack

Users will have to download the Resource Packs

Step 5: Players can then enjoy playing Battlegrounds Mobile India after logging in/creating an account.

Note: Before players proceed with the download, they must ensure that their devices have adequate storage space. As mentioned above, the size of the game's APK file is 721 MB, while that of the resource pack varies based on the option that the player chooses.

