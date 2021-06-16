Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) deletes official Rules of Conduct, effective June 17th, shortly after uploading it on official website

In a recent development, Battlegrounds Mobile India has deleted the Rules of Conduct that were supposed to be effective from June 17th, shortly after uploading them on the official website.

Players have been scouring the internet for details about the game. The FAQ section on the official website was updated to answer fans' questions, but now the developers have removed most of them from the support section.

There is a new leak or update regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India with every passing day, which has kept players excited about its release. However, the pre-registration phase went live on May 18th, and questions about the game's release have yet to be answered by the developers.

Battlegrounds Mobile India uploads rules of conduct and deletes them soon after

BGMI fans reported spotting a post on the game's official website with the following title: "Battlegrounds Mobile India Rules of Conduct." However, the post from the news section was taken down very soon.

hey bro @RealMaxtern I opened bgmi site and found this and read and started sharing in story but again when I opened tab this section dissapeared🤔and I opened and scrolled it then at last it has written effective frm 17-06-2021.but now it has gone. pic.twitter.com/yi1EbXUTaa — Mr. Srav@118 (@sravan94334268) June 16, 2021

One Twitter user claimed that the statement at the end of the page read that it was effective from 17-06-2021.

Though the exact contents of this rule of conduct are not yet known, it is expected that they will be re-released soon on the website of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India adds FAQ about upcoming features to official website, removes it shortly after

Battlegrounds Mobile India's sepculations

Indian fans have been left waiting for the last nine months as PUBG Mobile was banned in September 2020. Battlegrounds Mobile India's launch date is yet to be confirmed by the developers, but recent developments have increased speculation about it.

Many PUBG Mobile YouTubers and influencers have previously mentioned that the game could be arriving on June 18th, i.e., in two days.

Maxtern

The binary number translated to 18062021

The binary number that Maxtern tweeted translates to 18062021, which players have speculated to be June 18th, 2021.

Ocean

The difference between the two turns out to be 18

The difference between the smallest emirp and its prime turns out to be 18, which has made players think that June 18th could be the game's release date.

Meanwhile, Krafton, in a few of its posts, has also given hints. One of them stated that:

"The time is getting closer than you think!"

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India release date hidden in official teasers? All you need to know

Edited by Ravi Iyer