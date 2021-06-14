Battlegrounds Mobile India release date hidden in official teasers? All you need to know

It was revealed recently that the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India was hidden in some of the official teasers.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to be PUBG Mobile's comeback in India. Ever since the news broke, the community has eagerly waited for the developer to reveal the release date.

Popular PUBG Mobile influencers have dropped several hints regarding the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. PUBG Mobile fans were ecstatic to learn that the battle royale title will release in June.

The developers have so far maintained their silence regarding the release date. However, a recent revelation indicates that Krafton Inc. has been dropping hints for a long time, which this article discusses.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton dropped several hints

The Indian gaming community has been utterly ecstatic after Krafton revealed that PUBG Mobile would come back in a regional avatar. Ever since its announcement, gamers have speculated about the probable release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Recently, some PUBG Mobile fans decoded that the developer has been dropping several hints regarding the game's official release date.

The first instance was evident in the pre-registration video featuring Arshad Warsi and several gaming influencers, including Adii "Dynamo" Sawant. Fans will notice the popular actor storming into the room with news about pre-registration.

There is a wooded piece of furniture to the right side of the actor as he enters the room. One fan pointed out that one of the drawers here has a sticker that shows the number 18.

This was seemingly validation of several PUBG Mobile influencers' clues that the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India would be June 18th.

The sticker marked 18 has fueled more speculation, and gamers believe Krafton has been dropping hints with several teasers.

The official social site of Battlegrounds Mobile India recently dropped a post that showed a PUBG pan wrapped in a yellow gift wrapper. Adjacent to the pan was a datasheet or maybe a calendar that had some random numbers

At first glance, it is impossible to make out the contents of the sheet. However, a closer look will reveal that the numbers are not random, but they add up to 18. Once again, this is a strong indication that June 18th is the date of release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

BGMI recently revealed a statue in the form of an in-game character lost in its thoughts. The figure resembles The Thinker, a famous sculpture by Auguste Rodin.

Fans pointed out that the original statue of "The Thinker" is 6 ft (1.8m). Gamers were quick to draw the release date to be June 18th owing to the height.

Though officially Krafton has not announced any official date for the launch of the game, users have found some hidden clues suggesting a potential release of the game on June 18



This clues in all might just be a mere coincidence and should be taken with a grain of salt.#BGMI pic.twitter.com/Iai6YgPtkv — GemWire (@GemWire) June 13, 2021

Recent revelations indicate that June 18th is the date of release for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton is yet to issue any official statement regarding the same.

However, it seems that they have been dropping massive hints via the teasers. With only a few days to go until June 18th, gamers expect the developers to officially reveal the date soon.

Edited by Ravi Iyer