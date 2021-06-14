Battlegrounds Mobile India release date: Hints, leaks, and everything known so far

Krafton announced Battlegrounds Mobile India on May 6th, bringing relief to millions of PUBG Mobile fans who had been waiting for the game's return to the country.

The pre-registration cycle for Battlegrounds Mobile India began on May 18th for Android users. The game has so far recorded more than 20 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store.

Despite the successful pre-registration cycle, however, Krafton is yet to announce a release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The South Korean company has dropped a few hints on social media in recent weeks. A number of popular content creators have also teased the game’s release on their respective social media handles.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile likely to introduce Season 1 (SS1) with next patch, according to latest leaks

Battlegrounds Mobile India expected release date

Battlegrounds Mobile India official website support section (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

When asked about the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the support section of the game's official website, the developers said:

“We are still in the process of finalizing the launch date, we will keep our fans informed on further developments.”

In a recent post on Battlegrounds Mobile India's social media handles, the developers teased the game's launch by saying:

“The time is getting closer than you think!”

In another social media post on June 10th, the developers asked players to guess the release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The post featured an image of a measuring tool with numerical digits written on it. Based on these numbers, players speculated that the game would arrive on June 18th, 2021.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) trailer release date allegedly leaked, authenticity yet to be confirmed

A number of Indian esports personalities have also hinted that Battlegrounds Mobile India could be released on June 18th. Here are some of the hints:

Maxtern

In a cryptic tweet on May 27th, Sagar “Maxtern” Thakur posted a binary number followed by the word "enjoy." When converted to its binary form, the number becomes 18062021 (June 18th, 2021).

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

Ocean Sharma

In a tweet on June 6th, popular esports caster Ocean Sharma asked his followers about the difference between the smallest emrip and its prime. An emirp is a prime number that produces a different prime number when the digits are reversed.

The smallest emirp is 13, and its prime is 31. Since the difference equates to 18, Indian mobile gamers are convinced that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released on June 18th.

Do you know about emrip? And the difference between an emrip and its prime?? (Smallest)



What is that number 🌝 — ocean (@lameboredghini) June 6, 2021

Ultron

When asked about the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India in a recent stream, PUBG Mobile pro Ultron said:

“As far as I know, Battlegrounds Mobile India might be released on the 16th or 18th.”

(From: 3:04:27 - 3:04:35:)

Ghatak

In a tweet on May 25th, Ghatak claimed that Battlegrounds Mobile India would be released in the third week of June.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) official system requirements, compatible devices, and more revealed

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh