"The time is getting closer than you think!": Battlegrounds Mobile India drops major hint about release date

In the last few days, Battlegrounds Mobile India developers have dropped multiple hints regarding the game's launch.

A post on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official social media handles this week led many players to speculate about the release date of the game.

Posting an image of a measuring tool with numerical digits written on it, the developers asked players to guess the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Based on the digits, players concluded that the game will be released on June 18th, 2021.

Battlegrounds Mobile India release edging closer

It appears the developers have dropped yet another hint regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date.

A recent social media post on the game's official social media handles reads:

“Thinking about the perfect landing, playing with your squad, finding the best loot? The Battlegrounds is going to be filled with so many exciting moments and much more. The time is getting closer than you think! Get set, pre-register and grab the awesome rewards! “

The last line of the post has left fans in a frenzy as the developers essentially confirmed that the game will be arriving very soon.

Many esports personalities have hinted that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released in June 2021.

In a tweet on May 25th, PUBG Mobile pro Abhijeet Andhare, otherwise known as Ghatak, claimed that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released in the third week of June.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Sagar Thakur, popularly known in the Indian community as Maxtern, posted a binary number in a cryptic tweet on May 27th. The decimal format of this number is 18062021, leading many players to believe that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released on 18th June, 2021.

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

It is to be noted that the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to be confirmed by the developers. Players can follow the game's official social media handles to stay updated on any new announcements.

