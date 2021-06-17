How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) on Android devices

Indian PUBG Mobile players were left in a state of awe when the announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India was made back in May. This was significant as it meant that PUBG Mobile was making a return to the country after more than nine months of absence.

Over the past 45 days, there have been numerous other things that have also taken place regarding the game. Finally, the moment that Indian PUBG Mobile fans have been waiting for has arrived as Battlegrounds Mobile India’s early access has been released for the players.

Players can download it directly from the Google Play Store. This article provides users with a step-by-step guide on how to download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android devices.

A step-by-step guide to downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android devices

Users can follow the steps given below to download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android devices:

Step 1: First, users must use this link to join the testing program for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 2: Once they have become a tester, they should tap the "download" button on the Google Play option.

Click on the "Install" button

Step 3: Users will be redirected to the game's page on the Google Play Store.

Step 4: Tap the "Install" button. The game will be automatically downloaded and installed.

The size of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store is 721 MB. Therefore, users must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their devices before going ahead with the download.

Players would have to download the respective Resource Pack

Step 5: After the download is complete, open the game. Players will have the option to select the preferred resource pack from HD and Low-spec.

Step 6: Once the download is complete, users can log in and enjoy playing the game.

The links for the game's official handles have been given below:

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Edited by Shaheen Banu