Top 5 tips to survive the last zone in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

The much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) beta program was rolled out on June 17th, 2021. By now, most of the fans have gotten their hands on the game and are looking forward to leveling up faster and getting to the top.

Battlegrounds Mobile India starts off with 100 airdropped players scrambling for weapons and armor and destroying each other. To make it to the end, here are some quick survival tips.

Some tips to be the last person standing in Battlegrounds Mobile India

1) Refrain from landing in crowded or popular places

Pochinki in Battlegrounds Mobile India is infamous for attracting crowds. But players, whether novices or experts, are most likely to get 'finished' seconds after landing. If players really want to survive till the end, they might want to land in lesser-known places.

2) Pay attention to the shrinking zone

The game can get so engrossing that players might lose track of the receding safe zone. Try to figure out the center of the shrinking zone and move towards it. It is better to move a little from time to time rather than dashing there at the last moment.

Rushing into the zone has two risks: if the player gets caught, the zone will constantly reduce HP or enemies rushing towards the zone will ambush the player.

3) Don't use vehicles

While playing alone, a player cannot drive and shoot at the same time. Anyone can take the driver down within a few bullets or a grenade.

Besides, vehicles attract a lot of attention. Use vehicles only in squad mode or if you are far away from the safe zone.

4) Grab weapons quickly

Do not wait for an AWL or a fancy SMG. Right after players lands, they should grab whatever weapons they can spot. Basic pistols can be replaced later with more advanced weapons.

Try to go for a combination of snipers, ARs and other fast loading guns. Even melee weapons come in handy for close combat.

5) Note that the game is about survival

It can be fun to use some mean-looking snipers, shoot players, and turn them into a green puff of feathers. But that's not exactly the point of the game.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinions of the writer.

