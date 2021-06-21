Best gyroscope settings for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Step-by-step beginner's guide

The long-awaited title, Battlegrounds Mobile India, is here, and players have already started grinding the game in its Early Access version.

Due to BGMI's promise of transferring all in-game purchases and progress to the official version, players don't seem to be sitting still. The competition in the game is heating up, and players are trying to find several ways to ace their gameplay.

The gyroscope is one of the essential features in Battlegrounds Mobile India, which will help players better their aim and movement controls. However, novices may find it challenging to get the best sensitivity for it.

This article shares the best gyroscope and other sensitivity settings in BGMI to help beginners better their gameplay.

Note: Sensitivity settings vary from device to device. Hence, minor tweaks might be necessary. The settings listed here are just references based on which players can get their customized settings.

Gyroscope sensitivity in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The gyroscope mechanism in the sensitivity settings detects the device's movement and controls the viewing angle in-game accordingly. It helps in firearm recoil reduction by analyzing the device's motion.

Gyroscope sensitivity in BGMI

No Scope: 350-370%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 380-400%

2x Scope: 380-400%

3x Scope: 300-335%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 220-229%

6x Scope: 50-80%

8x Scope: 80-170%

Camera sensitivity in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The camera sensitivity settings monitor the main camera movement activity of the in-game character. It also allows players to control the horizontal recoil of the firearm when scoping in:

Camera sensitivity in BGMI

No Scope: 132-135%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 64-75%

2x Scope: 20-24%

3x Scope: 16-19%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-25%

6x Scope: 14-16%

8x Scope: 15-17%

ADS sensitivity in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The ADS (Aim Down Sight) sensitivity is responsible for monitoring a weapon's vertical recoil. Players can use the following settings as a base to decrease maximum recoil while aiming for headshots:

ADS sensitivity in BGMI

No Scope: 132-135%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 64-75%

2x Scope: 20-24%

3x Scope: 16-19%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-25%

6x Scope: 14-16%

8x Scope: 15-17%

The sensitivity settings described are not actual figures that will reduce recoil for headshots. As a result, testing with sensitivities and tuning them as per the device is always recommended.

