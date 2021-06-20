How to hit accurate headshots in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Many battle royale mobile gamers are looking forward to enjoying Battlegrounds Mobile India (Early Access). Some players, including iOS mobile gamers, are ardently waiting for the final version of the game.

Come One Come All! EARLY ACCESS is now officially open for everyone! 🙌🏼

https://t.co/mFmZxtGyOG pic.twitter.com/2TXtmU6vcg — BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (@B_GroundsMob_IN) June 18, 2021

Headshots in a battle royale title can be tricky, especially for beginners, and this article should help them pick up a few tips and tricks.

Tips and tricks to hit accurate headshots in Battlegrounds Mobile India

#1 - Sensitivity Settings

Players must remember that accurate headshots are all about good sensitivity. However, players must also know that their playstyle and preferences before copying someone else’s sensitivity. Players can adjust their camera sensitivity and ADS sensitivity to optimize their performance in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Mobile gamers must always aim to reduce the recoil of the gun they are using. This way, they can aim better and yield good results while finishing an enemy with a headshot.

#2 - Gyroscope support

Many players do not like to use gyroscopes, but they come with some benefits. The job of a gyroscope is to sense device motion and help mobile gamers to control their recoil.

When it comes to headshots, players must enable the gyroscope settings for the best performance. However, beginners are advised not to switch it on before they have a clear idea of its pros and cons.

#3 - Scopes

Just getting a powerful sniper is not enough to be good at headshots. Players must also hunt for a proper scope to get the perfect aim.

While AWM with an 8X scope is the best combination possible, it is not easy to come across these items as players can get them mostly from airdrop. Players can go for a Moshin Nagant with a 6X scope combination in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

#4 - Practice

Breaking: here are the Battlegrounds Mobile India maps and modes.

Feel free to retweet.#battlegroundmobileindia pic.twitter.com/taD6lWjEqH — TECH ÑM (@Nalinikanta900) June 17, 2021

Practice might not be able to make a player perfect, but it can surely bring him or her closer to success. Players can head over to Arcade mode in Battlegrounds Mobile India and practice their headshots.

Mobile gamers can properly prepare themselves for ranked battle royale matches in Arcade mode. Like always, players must devote their time to the game.

