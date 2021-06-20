5 best Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) YouTubers to follow

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Early Access) is being enjoyed by many players online. iOS mobile gamers will have to wait a few more days to be able to download the new battle royale title.

India has its fair share of good battle royale gamers. With the beta release of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the famous PUBG Mobile players in India are back with some action.

Best Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTubers

#1 - MortaL

MortaL is great when it comes to streaming games, especially PUBG Mobile. From Among Us to Subnautica, he streams a variety of games that are loved by his players. He was also nominated for Esports Awards 2021 (Steamer of the Year). His latest Battlegrounds Mobile India stream has over 4.6 million views on YouTube.

#2 - Dynamo

Players can head over to Dynamo’s YouTube channel, Dynamo Gaming, which has over 9.72 million subscribers. Dynamo is one of the players who starred in the pre-registration video and teasers of Battlegrounds Mobile India. His very first BGMI stream has over 7.6 million views.

#3 - Sc0ut

Sc0ut has been active since 2018. His YouTube channel, sc0ut, has numerous PUBG Mobile videos that players enjoy. He has over 3.75 million subscribers on YouTube and over 270 million views overall. Apart from gaming videos, he also uploads vlogs and reaction videos.

#4 - GodNixon

Luv “GodNixon” Sharma did a good job in providing key information regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India when the game was not yet released. His YouTube channel, GodNixon Gaming, has videos that give players tips and tricks about how to get better at PUBG Mobile. Players can also check out his second YouTube channel, Nixon 2.0.

#5 - Regaltos

Regaltos is a member of Team Soul who has been a popular name in the esports scenario. In the current season of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Regaltos has played only three Classic matches and won the Chicken Dinner in two of them.

Aside from PUBG Mobile, this player enjoys Among Us, Free Fire, Call of Duty, Minecraft, etc.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many YouTubers, it is an individual's choice to follow one or the other according to his/her preference.

