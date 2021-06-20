Top 5 tips to rank up quickly in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Now that Battlegrounds Mobile India (Early Access) is available to players, many enjoy the title to their utmost. However, iOS users are sadly missing out on all the excitement.

Many players want to rank up quickly now that the new battle royale title is available. These few tips will help guide them in the right direction.

Tips to rank up quickly in Battlegrounds Mobile India

1) Survival over Kills

The playstyles of mobile gamers differ vastly depending on whether they play aggressively or strategically. Beginners must know that Battlegrounds Mobile India is ultimately a game of survival and laying low rather than killing more enemies is more beneficial overall. Players get a better ranking when they choose a proper camp spot, near the center of the safe zone, to take cover.

2) Adjust sensitivity settings

The best option for beginners is not to tweak the default settings of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Once they get to know their playstyle, players can set their sensitivity as per their preference. However, players must refrain from copying their idol's sensitivity without proper analysis.

3) Gun selection

Ok, the game looks very similar to #pubgmobileindia.

Early assessment

1) The graphics are the same

2) The plot and the game physics are the same

3) Menu and inventory system is the same

4) Same guns at the moment, maybe expands as we go along#BGMI#battlegroundsmobileindia pic.twitter.com/1nBRtYznhl — Sulabh Puri (@sulabhpuri) June 18, 2021

Choosing a good gun while looting is of utmost importance when it comes to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players must always make sure that they have a powerful assault rifle to inflict proper damage to their enemies, especially when it comes to ranked matches. Mobile gamers who like sniping must opt for a sniper only if they have a good scope.

4) Being picky about teammates

Mobile gamers must always choose to play with familiar teammates if they want to score more Chicken Dinners. Having friends as teammates ensures proper conversation and coordination during gameplay. However, playing with random players might be risky as playstyles and preferences might vary vastly.

5) Drop spots

The proper spot to land in a battle royale match is significant. Players must avoid spots like Pochinki, Rozhok, Georgopol in Erangel in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Pro-players choose these spots, and beginners should avoid these places at all costs. They must pick a less popular spot if they want to survive for a longer period of time.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen