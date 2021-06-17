iOS users urge Krafton to release Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Early Access on iOS devices

Krafton rolled out the Battlegrounds Mobile India early access and beta program earlier today, on June 17, 2021. A few lucky pre-registered users were able to download the game and get a first glimpse into it.

Several Android users also got their hands on APK and OBB files and were able to play the game. However, the files ran smoothly for Android 10, while other versions got an error.

Meanwhile, iOS users have been left disappointed, as the South Korean developer has not yet announced any updates regarding the availability of the game on iOS. The pre-registration for BGMI on the Play Store started on May 18th, but no such provision was made for iOS users.

Twitter users question Krafton regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS

Right after some Android users gained access to BGMI, social media was flooded with pictures and updates of the newly-launched game.

Some users genuinely questioned the developer, while others resorted to memes. Here's what iOS users had to say:

Is it coming to iOS... didn’t find any pre registration on App Store...

Pls update us on iOS release...#INDIAKABATTLEGROUNDS #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA#GUESSTHEDATE — D (@dnavigator7) June 10, 2021

Interestingly, PUBG New State's closed Alpha testing was also made available for Android devices and not for iOS users.

As iOS users questioned the developer about the game. Krafton replied with the following message in the support section of the official BGMI website.

(Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India Support section)

What does Battlegrounds Mobile India look like?

The first players were quick to share sneak peeks of the new game. PUBG Mobile fans were delighted to see Sanhok and Miramar maps in BGMI in the classic mode. For the arcade mode, the good old Erangel map has made its way into BGMI too.

Breaking: here are the Battlegrounds Mobile India maps and modes.

Feel free to retweet.#battlegroundmobileindia pic.twitter.com/ep4eKKExMj#battlegroundmobileindia — Omniverse (@omniverse_bot) June 17, 2021

It is likely that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be made available on the App Store once the final version of the game is rolled out.

As speculated before, the game might be released on June 18th, 2021. However, the developer might test the game for a few days before launching the final version.

