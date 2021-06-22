Top 5 tips to hit more headshots in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been the talk of the gaming community for quite a while. Ever since early access hit the Play Store, excitement has reached its peak.

For some players, taking their headshot game up a notch might be the next thing on their list. This Battlegrounds Mobile India headshot guide can help those players a bit.

With some practice, strategy and tweaked settings, players can get better at headshots.

Here's how to hit more headshots in Battlegrounds Mobile India

1) Getting the right guns

AWM is probably the best gun for headshots but players might not get their hands on it very often The next best alternatives are snipers with scope. Kar98K, Win94, M24 serve the purpose perfectly.

For closer combat, a UMP or UZI can also do the headshot job if players aim well. Just set the crosshairs a little above the mid-level to get a quicker aim at the enemy's head.

2) Try to get a scope

Some expert players can aim for the head without a scope, but aiming becomes a lot easier with a scope.

If players want to snipe from a distance, a scope will come in handy. However, players must note that the recoil increases with increasing levels of scope.

3) Shooting from above

The easiest way to take a headshot is to aim from a distance and some height (elevated terrain). If the enemy is not aware of the player, it becomes easier to aim and launch a surprise ambush.

This would work best if the player is equipped with a sniper, a scope and full armor. Players should not alert their enemies by tapping the fire button. This will blow up the cover and foil the distant-sniping strategy.

4) Increase the button size

The last thing any player wants to do is fumble for the fire button while the enemy showers bullets. Avoid this last minute struggle by making the fire button bigger and placing it at an accessible point.

For easier controls, players can enlarge the button and even edit the entire controls layout for quick firing.

5) Set the right sensitivity

To tone down the recoil, the player must strike a balance between the horizontal and vertical recoil. To do so, optimize the camera sensitivity and ADS sensitivity. Practice a little to see what combination works best. Players can try adjusting the gyroscope for quicker and accurate aiming.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

