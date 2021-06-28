Top 5 upcoming mobile games like PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is probably one of the highest-grossing games of the decade. With over a billion downloads across the globe, the game has a loyal fanbase. However, PUBG Mobile introduced many to the BR genre. Therefore, it's unlikely that the gamer's appetite will be satiated by one title.

With so many BR games in the works, the gaming community has also been eagerly looking forward to big games similar to PUBG Mobile. These games are in varying stages of their development or beta.

Highly anticipated BR games like PUBG Mobile that are yet to be released

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGMI is expected to launch soon. (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India was probably one of the most-awaited games like PUBG Mobile. BGMI follows the same PUBG Mobile gameplay. The title has a few changes to the game to suit the Indian audience. Former PUBG Mobile players can transfer their data to BGMI.

The South Korean developer rolled out early access for Android users earlier this month. This means that the official launch date may not be far off.

Pre-register for it here.

2) PUBG New State

PUBG New State by Krafton promises new ultra-modern weapons along with new locations and futuristic storylines. The game also boasts the ability to dodge, call for support, and drone requests.

Alpha testing opened on June 11 in certain regions and was closed down a week later. PUBG New State received an overwhelming number of pre-registrations.

Pre-register for it here.

3) Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile might roll out in 2022. (Image via EA)

Apex Legends is already a popular name amongst PC gamers. The developer promised to port the game to mobile devices.

So far, Apex Legends Mobile has launched testing earlier this year. It is speculated that it will go for a soft launch in December and be released in 2022.

Pre-register for it here.

4) Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max is like the upgraded version of Free Fire. (Image via Free Fire World, YouTube)

Free Fire is another top Battle Royale game that features quick BR matches and 4v4 TDMs. It is also known for its characters and outfit customization.

Free Fire Max is the upgraded version of Free Fire. The new version boasts better graphics, amped-up audio effects, and some new stuff. Currently, the game is only available in the selected regions.

5) Farlight 84

Farlight promises a Beyond Battleground experience. (Image via MMO Culture, YouTube)

Farlight 84 is a Battle Royale game with a twist. Set in 2081, the post-apocalyptic world has been conquered by zomborgs (zombies + cyborgs).

Within this universe, the 40-player Battle Royale occurs in a wasteland, where the players are both hunters and prey.

Check out the game here.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

