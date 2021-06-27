5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 500MB in June 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite, the lighter counterpart of PUBG Mobile, is popular for its shorter matches. Battle Royale matches in PUBG Mobile Lite have 60 players and last for about 20 to 30 minutes.

Even with a 500MB-ish download, PUBG Mobile Lite has substantial system requirements. It requires 1GB or 2GB of RAM to run smoothly and cannot be played offline.

Nonetheless, Android users have some decent options in the Battle Royale and Survival Shooter category under 500MB.

Some games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 500MB for Android devices

1) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via ScarFall, YouTube

ScarFall is one of the best Battle Royale games for Indian players. With both TPS and FPS modes, the game can be played solo, duo or with a squad. ScarFall features popular game modes like TDM and Deathmatch.

The game size is 378MB and players can also play it offline.

Download it here.

2) Infinity Ops: Online FPS Cyberpunk Shooter

Image via Apkses

Players who like futuristic weapons and ultra-modern sci-fi settings should definitely try out Infinity Ops. The FPS game features fantastic weapons like laser guns and plasma guns. The game has TDM, Hardcore, and Deathmatch mode along with a custom mode for customized matches.

Download it here.

3) N.O.V. A Legacy

Image via Gameloft, YouTube

Gameloft's N.O.V.A. series is well-known for its futuristic vibes and high graphics. The game is back in 8-player survival shooter mode. The game also has a multiplayer 4v4 battle mode. All the high graphics are fitted into a 47MB install which is worth a try.

Download it here.

4) Hero Hunters

Image via Hothead Games, YouTube

For players that like Fortnite-type shooting games, Hero Hunters is a great choice. The TPS game boasts console-worthy graphics, over 100 heroes, and tons of weapons. Hero Hunters has survival mode, boss raids, and gauntlet mode.

Hero Hunters will take 130MB of the device's storage. With a vast variety of characters and weapons, this is definitely worth a shot.

Download it here.

5) Battlelands Royale

Image via Battlelands Royale, YouTube

Battlelands Royale is more of a mix between Clash of Clan-type characters and BR games. The Battle Royale mode can accommodate up to 32 players per match. The TPS game is low on violence and looks like an arcade game.

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Edited by Gautham Balaji