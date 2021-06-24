List of countries with special versions of PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is probably one of the most played mobile games in the world. In March 2021, the game crossed 1 billion downloads across the globe. Even though the game is global, a few countries have their own versions of PUBG.

With Battlegrounds Mobile India, India received its very own version of PUBG Mobile. However, there are some other countries that already have specialized versions of PUBG Mobile.

Some countries that have special versions of PUBG Mobile

1) India

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India

Let's start the list with the most recent development - Battlegrounds Mobile India. In 2020, the Indian Government banned a number of Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, over data privacy issues.

After that, the South Korean developer, Krafton, created Battlegrounds Mobile India, the special Indian PUBG. BGMI rolled out early access earlier this month. Even though the gameplay is the same, some alterations have been made to better suit the Indian guidelines.

2) China

Image via Firstpost

Even China has a special version of PUBG Mobile. Since the initial version of PUBG by Tencent was not approved by the Chinese Government (it was considered too violent), the developer changed it.

The game was rebranded 'Game for Peace' and then launched in the country. The newer version was in compliance with the government's guidelines.

3) Vietnam

Image via RM Update news

PUBG Mobile Vietnam or PUBG Mobile VN is another region-specific PUBG that caters to the Vietnamese audience. The UI of the game supports the Vietnamese language and is a little different from the global version.

Furthermore, the game has its own unique in-game currency. Interestingly, the Vietnamese version is quite popular and has over 10 million downloads.

4) Japan and Korea

Image via Pinterest

Krafton has created a special PUBG Mobile version for Korea and Japan. Known as PUBG Mobile KRJP, the game features a massive collection of aesthetic items like outfits and accessories.

Other than this, PUBG Mobile KRJP also has a different currency in the game. Players use the Donkatsu Medal to buy items and open crates.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Also read: Top 5 tips to survive the last zone in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Edited by Nikhil Vinod