5 best online games like PUBG Mobile Lite that Indian players can download

PUBG Mobile Lite, aka the mini PUBG Mobile, is a popular choice for players who like PUBG but with quicker, shorter matches. Players get all the thrills of the popular battle royale game in around a 700 MB pack.

Considering that a device has 1 or 2 GB of free RAM, there are several games like PUBG Mobile Lite that Indian players might like.

Which are the best games like PUBG Mobile Lite?

1) Garena Free Fire

Image via Garena Free Fire

Free Fire is mostly loved for its cool characters, quick battles, and also the 24/7 clash squad mode. With only 49 other players to destroy, the Battle Royale in this does not last for more than 10-15 minutes. The goal is simple: be the last player standing.

Download it here.

2) Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground

Image via Azur Interactive Games, YouTube

PUBG lovers looking for a lighter alternative will definitely adore this pixelated form of PUBG Mobile. Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground has almost everything that PUBG Mobile has. The game is complete with a shrinking zone, weapons, vehicles, and other things.

Download it here.

3) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via ScarFall, YouTube

ScarFall is an Indian-made battle royale survival shooter game, which can also be played offline. The title is similar to other battle royales. Here, players compete to survive in a shrinking zone.

Collect weapons, armor, and other items to destroy others and survive.

Download it here.

4) N. O. V. A Legacy

Image via Gameloft, YouTube

The N. O. V. A series enjoys a special fan base. The sci-fi game with stunning graphics packs a powerful punch with an 8-player survival shooter combat. The FPS game also features a 4v4 TDM. The game can be played offline as well with the story campaign.

Download it here.

5) Respawnables

Image via Digital Legends, YouTube

Playing Respawnables is a whole new level of fun. Respawnables is rife with cool characters, amazing weapons, and multiplayer TPS fun. The title takes a step away from the PUBG Mobile Lite gameplay.

The online counterpart allows players to take part in team events or free-for-all events, whereas the offline mode has over 185 quests. Players can choose a character and level it up.

Download it here.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

