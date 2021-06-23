What is Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access on Play Store, and how to get it?

Krafton, on June 17th, 2021, had a delightful surprise for some of the Battlegrounds Mobile India fans. A few lucky ones were able to download and get the first glimpse of the game.

However, the early access was closed soon after the release as the slots were full. The developer promised other users that slots will be available to other players soon.

So, what is Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access?

A few pre-registered users gained access to the game before the final version was launched. This means that the game is in the final stages of testing and will be released fully sometime soon.

The beta testing program was full within a few hours of the release. However, players who wish to join the early action can download the game.

How to get BGMI Early Access?

The 'install' option may not show up for all Android users. However, there are other simple methods to download the game.

Players can simply head over to the Play Store and follow the steps below to get BGMI:

1) Open the Google Play Store and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Image via Google Play Store

2) Tap on the 'About the game' section to expand the description.

Image via Google Play Store

3) Scroll down towards the end. Tap on the official URL for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Image via Google Play Store

4) The URL redirects to the official early access page. Once the page loads, tap on the yellow 'Early Access' tab.

Image via Google Play Store

5) On the page that appears, click on the 'Become a Tester' tab.

Image via Google Play Store

6) Another page opens up with two links. Click on the first link. For some players, the download will start immediately.

Image via Google Play Store

Another way to install the game is through APK and OBB files. Here's how you can get BGMI through files:

1) Download the APK and OBB files.

2) Open the 'Downloads' on the device and tap on it to initiate installation.

3) Copy the OBB files and paste them here: Internal Storage > Android > OBB.

4) Once the files are copied, launch the game.

