5 best games like PUBG New State for Android devices

In February 2021, Krafton announced that PUBG New State would soon be rolled out. The description on the Play Store promises that the graphics will be unlike any mobile game so far.

The trailer on the Play Store provides a look at PUBG New State. Set in Troi, the new game boasts new locations, an 8x8 map, futuristic weapons, new vehicles, drone calls, support requests, and dodging.

Just like PUBG New State, a few other games in the genre sport a similar futuristic theme with ultra-modern weapons.

Top games that resemble the PUBG New State

1) Garena Free Fire

Image via Garena Free Fire

Free Fire is one of the top games in BR and survival shooters. The map is huge, the weapons are cool and the battles are intense.

Characters in Free Fire have funky outfits and accessories that give the game a futuristic vibe. With clash squads and constant weapon updates, Free Fire sure is at par with PUBG.

2) Infinity Ops

Image via AnonymousYT, YouTube

Imagine Cyberpunk mixed with PUBG and you have got the image of Infinity Ops. The game features Deathmatch, TDM and Hardcore mode. Players can also opt for custom mode.

The FPS sci-fi game features interesting weapons like plasma and laser guns. Players can create their own clans and invite their friends.

3) Critical Ops: Online Multiplayer FPS Shooting Game

Image via Critical Ops, YouTube

Critical Ops does not have a dystopian or futuristic theme. However, the weapons and their skins do have a sci-fi look to them.

The FPS game is specially designed for mobile phones and has three modes: TDM, Gun Game and Defuse. Players can also create custom matches and invite players.

4) Shadowgun Legends - FPS and PvP Multiplayer games

Image via MADFINGER Games, YouTube

Fans who like aliens will definitely love Shadowgun legends. The game follows an action story that takes place across 3 planets. There are over 700 futuristic weapons along with sci-fi-looking outfits.

Shadowgun Legends does not exactly follow the suit of Battle Royale. However, the online multiplayer allows players to bring their friends along for missions.

5) N.O.V. A. Legacy

Image via Gameloft, YouTube

N. O. V. A. Legacy is all in for sci-fi. Develpoed by Gameloft, it features TDM and Deathmatch. The Deathmatch mode features 8 players and TDM features 4v4.

Just like PUBG New State, all futuristic weapons and armor are upgradable and customizable. The graphics are console-quality, stunning and the gameplay is immersive.

