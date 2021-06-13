PUBG New State (Mobile): Map, features, size, and more revealed

PUBG New State Mobile is one of the most recent additions to the PUBG Mobile franchise. Krafton Inc. announced its upcoming Battle Royale title in February 2021.

PUBG New State Mobile has garnered significant attention from gamers. It was reported that the title completed over ten million pre-registrations within a few months.

The developers have teased several locations. This article will reveal the details of the map and several features of PUBG New State Mobile.

PUBG New State Mobile: Locations from Troi hypes up gamers

PUBG New State will be set in the fictional city of Troi on a brand new 8x8 map. Krafton Inc. recently revealed a handful of locations in Troi.

The first location revealed was the Exhibit Hall. According to developers, the hall used to be the heart of attraction for the citizens of Troi. However, it now serves as a spot for warfare and close combat.

Famous for its exhibitions, the Exhibit Hall was a symbolic monument in Troi.

It was always beloved by tourists for its open-style architecture.

It's still a popular attraction in 2051 - only to ruthless survivors😎



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/T4u38OXRUE — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) June 5, 2021

The other location was The Mall. The shopping center was a bustling gathering place that attracted many citizens. However, similar to the Exhibit Hall, it lies barren and attracts survivors who have the grit to engage in heavy warfare.

The Laboratory was the next location that has been revealed. This was once the epicenter of scientific activities that now serves as a perfect spawn point for various weapons and a favorable spot for gamers to drop by.

The world of science once promised mankind a new way of life.

However, some were critically skeptical of what goes on in the laboratory😱

That curiosity from the past brings back today's survivors into the mysterious building.



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/M45tzuqe2E — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) June 7, 2021

The Trailer Park was the last location to be revealed by the developers of PUBG New State Mobile. The remains of the park serve as the perfect place to squad up and ambush opponents. The end of the park also has a ramp that gamers can use to exit the area.

Krafton Inc. has added several new aspects to PUBG New State Mobile. The game is set in the year 2051. Therefore gamers will see a lot of futuristic stuff regarding weapons and ammunition. The teasers also revealed that the vehicles had been improvised and added a futuristic look.

Krafton Inc. has also worked efficiently to bring forth a change in terms of gaming graphics.

The developers said the game features,

"Ultra-realistic graphics that exceeds the limits of mobile gaming with the "global illumination" technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics"

PUBG New State Mobile is currently going through a pre-registration period. Therefore, the actual size of the game is unclear. However, it is anticipated that the game will require around 2 GB of space. The file size is expected to increase following regular updates after launch.

Android users will need to have a minimum of 2.5 GB of RAM and Android v6.0 or above. iOS gamers will require iOS 10 or above to run the game seamlessly.

Edited by Srijan Sen