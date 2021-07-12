5 most underrated drop locations in BGMI for good loot

Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI, is here, and players are already pushing their ranks up in the ongoing season. To get more finishes and rank up faster, players need to tweak their sensitivity settings and work on their accuracy. But it is equally important to land in the right locations.

Since Erangel is the most popular map of BGMI, here's a brief list of underrated locations on the map. These places are less crowded, have decent gear, and give a good headstart into the game.

Underrated drop locations in BGMI for loading up gear

1) Farm

The Farm attracts less crowd as most players and squads prefer to land in Pochinki or other drops on the flight's path. Interestingly, Farm is almost towards the center of the map.

The four houses on the Farm have enough items for a solo player. Even the warehouse has decent weapons at times.

2) Prison

The prison area is apt for peaceful looting, especially if it's not on the flight's path. Players can go a little out of the way and land in the Prison area. Shelter and Mansion also lie near the Prison area.

Looting in three of these places should leave the player or the duo loaded. Squads may end up with basic armor and weapons but may not be fully loaded.

3) Mylta Power

This little location on the edges of the map is often ignored due to bigger loot locations like Novorepnoye Crates and Sosnovka Military Base. However, the Mylta Power region and some shelters in the surrounding area have some excellent gear.

It is enough to load up a single player but insufficient for a squad. Also, this area is perched on the edges of Erangel, which can make it difficult to get to the center.

4) Ferry Pier

Ferry Pier is rather located awkwardly on the south-western edge of the map (towards the top left of Sosnovka Military Base). Primorsk and the Quarry are located nearby.

These are all low-risk locations, and a player would rarely come across another player. However, due to its awkward location, players will need to keep an eye on the safe zone and make their way back to the center.

5) Rozhok

Rozhok's popularity depends on the flight path. It is advantageous due to the hill and vehicle spawn. The diversity of the terrain and shelters provides good cover.

Shelters on the Rozhok hills often have Assault Rifles and other gear. Players can get loaded here and then make their way towards other areas.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

