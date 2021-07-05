Top 5 tips to improve reflexes and accuracy in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now available for players. Former PUBG Mobile players might need to sharpen their reflexes while new players will be focused on enhancing their accuracy.

For the first season of BGMI, players might have already started prepping themselves. To help improve aim, reflexes, and accuracy, we have compiled a brief guide.

Ways to enhance accuracy in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

1) Customize the layout

Image via BGMI

To react quickly, the buttons should be easily visible and accessible. For instance, players can place the fire button where their thumb can easily tap it. The size of the buttons can be reduced or increased to suit the player's preferences.

Likewise, all the button sizes and placements can be adjusted to make controls faster and easier.

2) Practice without aim assist

Image via BGMI

The best way to improve your aim in BGMI is to turn the aim assist off for a few sessions. Play without aim assist and try to aim as accurately as possible. After players get used to aiming manually, turn the aim assist back on. This significantly boosts the accuracy and speed of aiming.

This is not an instant hack. This is something that players get better at with practice over time. Don't forget to choose a darker color for the crosshairs.

3) Don't underestimate the sounds

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Using headphones while gaming is probably an instant method to take your gaming up a notch. Often, sounds enable a player to know where an enemy is even before the red symbols show up on the map.

Besides, over time, players can recognize the direction of footsteps. Players can hear whether the footsteps are inside a shelter or outside and get familiar with more such nuances.

4) Use the 'lean' mode and TPP

Image via BGMI

The lean mode enables the player to lean and peep from behind a cover. The player gets a good glimpse, can aim and shoot while still being covered. Meanwhile, the TPP will give the player a wider and peripheral vision, making it easier to spot enemies.

This is more effective when a player is equipped with a sniper and a scope. Note that the recoil increases as the scope level goes up. Running speed reduces when players sprint with the scope on.

5) Have the right pair of weapons

Image via WallpaperCave

For accurate aims and high damage, players need to have the right combination of weapons. Players need suitable weapons for both short-to-medium range combat and long-range combat.

For instance, M416 + AWM is probably the most lethal weapon combination in BGMI. M416 is perfect for long-range combat, and AWM is the perfect AR for close-range combat.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

