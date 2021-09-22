Free Fire Hacks: How to report hackers, cheats and more

Hackers and cheaters have made it difficult for genuine Free Fire gamers to enjoy ranked matches. It is not just Free Fire that faces this incessant problem, hackers are also a big menace in other battle royale games like BGMI.

Garena is trying its level best to ensure that the accounts of hackers and cheaters are blocked. The anti-hack capabilities of the Free Fire team are also being improved with every passing day to stop the hackers from ruining the experience of gaming enthusiasts. Here's what players can do to improve their Free Fire experience by reporting hackers.

How to report hackers in Free Fire?

Players can report hackers in Free Fire via the Free Fire Help Center. They can follow the steps given below:

Mobile gamers will have to head over to the official Free Fire Help Center.

They must then click on Submit Request (located on the top-right corner of the screen).

Players will then have to select their region.

They must then locate the “Type of Request” option and choose “Hacker Report” from the drop-down list.

Mobile gamers will also have to fill in other necessary details. Video proof can be attached as well. Screenshots are not considered valid proof.

Players will then have to click on the “Submit” button and their report will be sent.

Activities that will get players banned in Free Fire

The following activities are strictly prohibited by Free Fire:

If a player uses any kind of unauthorized third-party program.

If mobile gamers modify the game client and indulge in any form of modified game client.

If users engage in functions that do not exist in the game.

If a player uses software that attempts to disassemble, decompile, reverse engineer, or hack the original services of the game.

If a mobile gamer uses softwares that defeat or work around Garena’s encryption technology and security measures.

If gamers exploit a bug knowingly and repeatedly.

Hacking in competitive video games has been around since the advent of multiplayer games in the '90s. Since then, developers and cheaters have been engaged in a back-and-forth tug of war over the years. With steps like reporting, many cheaters have been banned, however, they keep coming back with newer and more advanced methods to circumvent the law.

