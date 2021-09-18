Top 3 emulators to run Free Fire on PCs with low system requirements

Players who enjoy Free Fire on mobile gaming devices can also try it on their PCs. All they need is an emulator!

An emulator is a software that is capable of running mobile applications on computers. Many emulators can be downloaded for free.

Players will need to download an emulator of their preference on their PC. They can then download Free Fire using the emulator they have downloaded.

Sometimes players might not have a high-end PC to run Free Fire. They can choose any one of the options given below.

Best emulators to play Free Fire with on low-end PCs

These are three of the best emulators that run Free Fire and are compatible with low-end PCs:

1) NoxPlayer

NoxPlayer comes with a macro recorder (Image via NoxPlayer)

NoxPlayer is a well-known emulator that is appreciated by gamers for its macro recorder. The emulator supports keyboards and gamepads to optimize the gaming experience for players.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)

CPU: Intel/AMD Dual-Core Processor

GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up

RAM: 1.5 GB

Storage: 1.5 GB

2) MEmu Play

MEmu has a keymapping support (Image via MEmu Play)

Players can easily switch from one game account to another using the multi-instance manager of MEmu Play. Another significant advantage of this emulator is that it uses limited mobile data to run games.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)

CPU: Intel/AMD Dual-Core Processor

GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

3) LD Player

LD Player has good key mapping feature (Image via LD Player)

Even though LD Player can run all Android applications, it is specially designed so that gamers do not face any trouble. The emulator has good keyboard mapping controls, and the pace of the app is not compromised.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)

CPU: Intel/AMD Dual-Core Processor

GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 36 GB

Disclaimer: The list reflects the opinion of the author.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar