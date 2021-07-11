How to download and play Free Fire on Windows PC using an emulator

Many battle royale enthusiasts prefer playing Free Fire on Windows PC. However, many gamers might not know how Free Fire is meant for mobile gaming platforms. This article will show them the way.

The first thing that players must know is to run any mobile game on a computer. They will require an emulator. An emulator is nothing but software that helps to run mobile applications on a PC.

Many emulators like BlueStacks, Game Loop, LDPlayer, Nox Player, etc., that players can download on their PC. They can then use any one of these emulators to run Free Fire on a Windows PC.

How to play Free Fire on Windows PC?

Players can enjoy Free Fire on Windows PC using LDPlayer

Mobile gamers can follow the steps given below to enjoy Free Fire on Windows PC using LDPlayer:

Players need to first download and install LDPlayer on their PC. Users need to then search for Free Fire after launching the emulator, or they can click here. They will then have to download the game from the LD Store or the Google Play Store. After installation, players can click on the Free Fire icon to start the game.

Minimum System Requirements for LD Players (Source: ldplayer.net)

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor x86 / x64

Intel or AMD Processor x86 / x64 Operating system: Windows XP XP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win8.1 / Win10

Windows XP XP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win8.1 / Win10 OpenGL: 2.0

2.0 RAM: 2GB

2GB Hard disk space: 36GB

36GB Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V): enabled

Note: Players can use any other emulator of their choice to run Free Fire on a Windows PC.

Players must keep in mind the system requirements necessary to run Free Fire on Windows PC:

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Window 7,8,10, 64bit

CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz

RAM: 4GB

GPU: Intel HD Graphics 4000

HDD: 4GB

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Window 7,8,10, 64bit

CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz

RAM: 8GB

GPU: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660

HDD: 4GB

(Source: freefirepc.com/download)

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners.

