How to download and play Free Fire on Windows PC using an emulator

Many battle royale enthusiasts prefer playing Free Fire on Windows PC. However, many gamers might not know how Free Fire is meant for mobile gaming platforms. This article will show them the way.
The first thing that players must know is to run any mobile game on a computer. They will require an emulator. An emulator is nothing but software that helps to run mobile applications on a PC.
Many emulators like BlueStacks, Game Loop, LDPlayer, Nox Player, etc., that players can download on their PC. They can then use any one of these emulators to run Free Fire on a Windows PC.
Also read: How to get free diamonds in Free Fire and get DJ Alok character
How to play Free Fire on Windows PC?
Mobile gamers can follow the steps given below to enjoy Free Fire on Windows PC using LDPlayer:
- Players need to first download and install LDPlayer on their PC.
- Users need to then search for Free Fire after launching the emulator, or they can click here.
- They will then have to download the game from the LD Store or the Google Play Store.
- After installation, players can click on the Free Fire icon to start the game.
Minimum System Requirements for LD Players (Source: ldplayer.net)
- Processor: Intel or AMD Processor x86 / x64
- Operating system: Windows XP XP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win8.1 / Win10
- OpenGL: 2.0
- RAM: 2GB
- Hard disk space: 36GB
- Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V): enabled
Note: Players can use any other emulator of their choice to run Free Fire on a Windows PC.
Also read: Top 3 reasons why DJ Alok is better than Chrono in Free Fire
Players must keep in mind the system requirements necessary to run Free Fire on Windows PC:
Minimum System Requirements
- OS: Window 7,8,10, 64bit
- CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz
- RAM: 4GB
- GPU: Intel HD Graphics 4000
- HDD: 4GB
Recommended System Requirements
- OS: Window 7,8,10, 64bit
- CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660
- HDD: 4GB
(Source: freefirepc.com/download)
Disclaimer: This article is for beginners.
Also read: Top 3 reasons why Free Fire players should pick D-Bee character for rank push