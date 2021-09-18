Free Fire OB30 update for Indian server: Expected release date and features

The Advance Server for the Free Fire OB30 update was available to players from 9 September till 16 September. Now that it has shut down, players are curious to know when the update will be rolled out.

Free Fire OB30 update: Expected release date

Free Fire Clash Squad Ranked Seaon will end towards the end of September (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire updates are usually rolled out a day before the completion of the Clash Squad ranked season. Season 8 of the same will draw to a close on 29 September.

Based on the above, players can expect the Free Fire OB30 update to be released on 28 September. However, Garena has not confirmed the date.

OB30 update: Expected features

1) Memory Mist

Memory Mist (Image via Free Fire)

A mystery character will be revealed, who will possess a passive ability called Memory Mist. It allows gamers to spot their enemies within a range of 25 meters to up to 50 meters.

2) Buzzer Beat

Buzzer Beater (Image via Free Fire)

This is another mystery character that users will be able to use. The passive ability will help them recover 5 HP and a maximum of 30 HP if they successfully survive combat.

3) Agent Hop

Agent Hop (Image via Free Fire)

A new pet is expected to be introduced on via the Free Fire OB30 update. Agent Hop will possess the ability, Bouncing Bonus, that will allow players to recover EPs when the zone shrinks.

4) Guns

Treatment Sniper (Image via Free Fire)

There are two guns, the Treatment Sniper and the Treatment Shotgun, that gamers can use. Both have similar utilities and will allow users to shoot it at teammates to increase their health points.

Note: The above features are expected to be rolled out as they were available to the OB30 Advance Server players. There is no 100% guarantee that these features will ultimately be added to Free Fire.

