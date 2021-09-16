Moco vs Chrono vs Andrew: Which Free Fire character is better for ranked matches in 2021?

Andrew is one of the few Free Fire characters to have an awakened form. Within a few days of playing, players can unlock Moco's awakened ability just like Andrew. Additionally, players can check this article to learn which character is the best for a solo rank push.

Chrono is one of the most powerful Free Fire characters who is best suited for aggressive matches. Sadly, his ability was nerfed in the OB27 update of the Battle Royale title.

Moco

Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Moco has a passive ability termed as the Hacker’s Eye. Players can use her ability to tag the enemies they have shot for two seconds.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner that unleashes a force field which is capable of blocking 600 damage from enemies. The ability has a cooldown time of a whopping 200 seconds and increases movement speed by 5% for 3 seconds.

Andrew

Andrew and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Andrew is a passive character with the ability, Armor Specialist. The durability of the vest is increased as its loss is decreased by 2%.

Note: The abilities mentioned in the article are all at their initial levels. As the characters climb up in levels, their abilities, in turn, become more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is the best choice for ranked matches?

Chrono is more powerful than Moco and Andrew (Image via ff.garena)

When it comes to pushing ranks in Free Fire, Chrono is certainly the best choice. Moco is just not powerful enough, and players need to unlock Andrew’s awakened form to get the best out of the character's skillset.

Additionally, Chrono is an active character and his ability allows players to shoot from within the safety of the force field that blocks damage from enemies. The only drawback of Chrono is his extended cooldown time, which ranges from 200 seconds to 170 seconds.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

Edited by Atul S