Free Fire Super Match event guide: How to get Elite Pass, Bhangra emote, and bundles for cheap

Garena ensures a wide range of Free Fire accessories that players can acquire by spending diamonds (in-game money). Some of these items offered by the battle royale game can be expensive, hindering users from buying them.

Free Fire India Official @IndiaFreeFire



The Sensei Tig Top-Up event ends on the 28th of September!⏳



#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah The new pet, Sensei Tig, is finally here! 🐅 Get the furry, stripy friend and complete the Tig collection with its skins and emote. 🔥The Sensei Tig Top-Up event ends on the 28th of September!⏳ The new pet, Sensei Tig, is finally here! 🐅 Get the furry, stripy friend and complete the Tig collection with its skins and emote. 🔥



The Sensei Tig Top-Up event ends on the 28th of September!⏳



#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah https://t.co/hmE6Y8i7EU

To solve this problem, Garena offers massive discounts on Free Fire cosmetics so that gamers can buy them for cheap. The latest event, Super Match, allows players to purchase in-game items at discounted rates. It commenced yesterday and will continue till 29 September.

Partaking in Super Match event on Free Fire

Free Fire India Official @IndiaFreeFire



The Super Match event will end on the 29th of September. ⏳



#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah Think you got Lady Luck on your side? 🍀 Draw a discount to purchase items for cheap in the Super Match event.The Super Match event will end on the 29th of September. ⏳ Think you got Lady Luck on your side? 🍀 Draw a discount to purchase items for cheap in the Super Match event.



The Super Match event will end on the 29th of September. ⏳



#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah https://t.co/N1aMy2JcQn

Players can follow the given steps if they are interested in taking part in the Super Match event in Free Fire:

Mobile gamers must open Free Fire and click on the Calendar icon on the right.

They should then go to the News section.

Users will need to select the Super Match option on the left.

Readers have to tap on Go To.

They can then tap on the Free Match option. A random prize will be assigned that they can acquire for any one of the given discounts.

Gamers will then have to tap on the Purchase option to buy the item and to continue playing the game.

Discounts offered by the Super Match event

Range of discounts that players can avail in the Super Match event (Image via Free Fire)

The following discounts will be applicable on a random basis:

Nine diamonds

50% off

60% off

70% off

80% off

90% off

Rewards offered by the Super Match event

Plenty of prizes are available in the Super Match event (Image via Free Fire)

Players stand a chance to win the following rewards if they take part in the Super Match event in Free Fire:

Also Read

Black Dragon worth 299 diamonds

Bhangra emote worth 399 diamonds

Elite Pass worth 499 diamonds

Chrono character worth 599 diamonds

Beaston pet worth 699 diamonds

Wilderness Hunter Bundle worth 899 diamonds

Note: If the player already possesses any of the above items, the prize pool will be altered. The owned items will likely be switched with weapon crates and vouchers.

Edited by Ravi Iyer