Free Fire Super Match event guide: How to get Elite Pass, Bhangra emote, and bundles for cheap

Garena ensures a wide range of Free Fire accessories that players can acquire by spending diamonds (in-game money). Some of these items offered by the battle royale game can be expensive, hindering users from buying them.
To solve this problem, Garena offers massive discounts on Free Fire cosmetics so that gamers can buy them for cheap. The latest event, Super Match, allows players to purchase in-game items at discounted rates. It commenced yesterday and will continue till 29 September.
Partaking in Super Match event on Free Fire
Players can follow the given steps if they are interested in taking part in the Super Match event in Free Fire:
- Mobile gamers must open Free Fire and click on the Calendar icon on the right.
- They should then go to the News section.
- Users will need to select the Super Match option on the left.
- Readers have to tap on Go To.
- They can then tap on the Free Match option. A random prize will be assigned that they can acquire for any one of the given discounts.
- Gamers will then have to tap on the Purchase option to buy the item and to continue playing the game.
Discounts offered by the Super Match event
The following discounts will be applicable on a random basis:
- Nine diamonds
- 50% off
- 60% off
- 70% off
- 80% off
- 90% off
Rewards offered by the Super Match event
Players stand a chance to win the following rewards if they take part in the Super Match event in Free Fire:
- Black Dragon worth 299 diamonds
- Bhangra emote worth 399 diamonds
- Elite Pass worth 499 diamonds
- Chrono character worth 599 diamonds
- Beaston pet worth 699 diamonds
- Wilderness Hunter Bundle worth 899 diamonds
Note: If the player already possesses any of the above items, the prize pool will be altered. The owned items will likely be switched with weapon crates and vouchers.