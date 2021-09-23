Smoke Grenade vs Gloo Wall: Which utility is better in Free Fire?

Free Fire offers its players a variety of items to improve their gameplay. From guns to grenades, there are lots to choose from.

While gloo walls are widely loved by most Free Fire enthusiasts, many prefer to opt for smoke grenades instead. This article compares the two to discuss their utilities.

Smoke Grenade

Smoke grenades are a common feature in all Battle Royale games. It is used by players to quickly take cover and confuse their enemies.

Advantages

Players can take enemies by surprise and confuse them.

Free Fire gamers have the ability to shoot even when the smoke is engulfing them.

Mobile gamers can seize the moment and escape without much trouble.

Disadvantage

A smoke grenade can also confuse the players if they are not careful enough.

Its nearly impossible to see through smoke, which will be detrimental to gameplay.

Gloo Wall

Gloo walls form shields that can be used as temporary cover. Its placement is paramount to maximize its efficiency. These are considered valuable assets when mobile gamers engage in aggressive gameplay.

Advantages

Gloo walls are the best temporary covers.

Players can use gloo walls to trap enemies.

Disadvantages

Gloo walls can be destroyed by characters like Skyler and Xayne, so players have to be careful.

The chances of escaping are difficult compared to a smoke grenade.

Players cannot shoot from within the gloo wall, unlike smoke grenade.

Is gloo wall better than a smoke grenade in Free Fire?

Both gloo wall grenades and smoke grenades are important when it comes to Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches in Free Fire. Mobile users are recommended to utilize multiple gloo walls at the same time to get the best results.

Having said that, the answer to this question depends on one's playstyle. Players can use both smoke grenades and gloo wall as and when the necessity arises, without prioritizing one over the other.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul