Amitbhai's Free Fire ID, stats, Discord server link, and monthly income details in November 2021

Desi Gamers boats over 11.7 million YouTube subscribers, making it one of the most successful Free Fire channels in the country. Amit Sharma, also known as Amitbhai, is the channel's owner. He has also amassed a sizable fanbase on Instagram, with over 2.2 million followers.

The channel has garnered more than 300k subscribers in the previous month alone.

Amitbhai's Free Fire ID along with stats

Amitbhai's (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID is 206746194. Readers can find his lifetime and ranked stats given below:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has featured in 8956 squad games and has outplayed his opponents in 2449 matches, maintaining a win rate of 27.34%. He has 24000 kills, with a K/D ratio of 3.69.

With 4850 matches to his name, Amitbhai has come out on top in 803 games, which equals a win ratio of 16.55%. He has gained 13090 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.23.

Finally, Amitbhai has contested in 3680 solo matches and has won 307 of them, resulting in a win percentage of 8.34%. He has secured 8665 frags, with a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has accumulated 16 victories in 59 squad games, resulting in a win ratio of 27.11%. He has 199 kills, with a K/D ratio of 4.63.

He has participated in 30 duo matches and has registered four booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 13.33%. The content creator has notched 119 kills, securing a K/D ratio of 4.58.

Desi Gamers has earned a single first-place finish in a total of 18 solo games, corresponding to a win percentage of 5.55%. With 61 frags, he has retained a K/D ratio of 3.59.

Note: These stats are subject to change as Amitbhai plays more games.

Income

Desi Gamers has earned 50.813 million subscribers (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Amitbhai's estimated monthly income from his Desi Gamers YouTube channel lies in the range of $12.7K - $203.3K. The reported yearly income is approximated to be around $152.4K - $2.4M.

YouTube channel

Amitbhai has been part of the Free Fire community for more than three years now, regularly uploading videos to the channel. He boasts a subscriber count of 11.7 million, which puts him on the list of India's most subscribed Free Fire content creators.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The player has uploaded over a thousand videos, garnering a total viewership of 1.648 billion.

Edited by Siddharth Satish