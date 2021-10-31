Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) gives 1-year free Elite Pass to last player who survived in Free Fire match

Free Fire has had phenomenal growth in India and has risen to become one of the most popular mobile games in the country. Its large player base has also aided in the rise of content creation and streaming on platforms like YouTube, among other social media sites.

Amitbhai, better known by his YouTube handle Desi Gamers, is one of the most well-known personalities in the Indian Free Fire scene. His channel has acquired over 11.7 million members due to the unique and exciting content he publishes regularly.

A recent video showed him coming up with an inventive approach, where he gave out a one-year free Elite Pass to the last survivor.

Amitbhai's (Desi Gamers) interesting way to give away one year of Free Fire Elite Pass to a player

It was basically a game of hide and seek, with two players, Smarty and Biraj, tasked with tracking down and eliminating the remaining 22 participants. Only they were allowed to use firearms during the match, while everyone else was restricted to using only non-lethal objects such as gloo walls and medkits.

It came down to the final zone, where Panchi survived and got the BOOYAH (Image via Amitbhai/YouTube)

Smarty and Biraj had to search all over the map to locate them, and it all came down to the formation of the final zone. Panchi, a member of the Romeo Army guild, proved to be the last survivor, winning one year of the Free Fire Elite Pass from Amitbhai himself.

This unique concept has numerous thrilling moments, including SRV Biraj attempting to chase and knock down SRV Alone.

Elite Pass in Free Fire

Tons of rewards are offered in the Elite Pass (Image via Free Fire)

Elite Pass is the tier-based reward system, and it contains many unique items and rewards, such as costume bundles. To progress through it, gamers must first acquire a specific number of badges by completing daily and weekly assignments.

Each month, a new one is released, which means that Panchi will be obtaining the subsequent 12 Elite Passes at no cost.

