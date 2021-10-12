Free Fire ID of AmitBhai: Desi Gamers' in-game stats, monthly earnings, and more in October 2021

Garena Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games on mobile devices, and as a result of its widespread success, fields such as content creation, streaming, and esports have become an attractive option. Subsequently, many YouTubers have amassed large followings, like AmitBhai.

For those wondering, Amit "AmitBhai" Sharma runs the prominent “Desi Gamers” channel, which has over 11.5 million subscribers. On top of this, he has amassed over 1.61 billion views to his name.

AmitBhai’s Free Fire ID and stats in October 2021

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

AmitBhai's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

AmitBhai has made 8873 appearances in squad mode and has a win tally of 2423, which comes down to a win ratio of 27.30%. With 23677, the player has a K/D ratio of 3.67.

In the duo mode, he has competed in 4785 matches and has come out on top on 793 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 16.57%. The content creator has notched 12833 frags at a kill-to-death ratio of 3.21.

Finally, Desi Gamers has 3646 solo games to his name and has bettered his foes in 305, making his win rate 8.36%. He has accumulated 8538 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Ranked stats

AmitBhai's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

AmitBhai has featured in 177 squad matches and has 40 first-place finishes in the current season, having a win percentage of 22.59%. He has 697 kills in this mode, managing a K/D ratio of 5.09.

Coming to the duo mode, Desi Gamers has played 95 duo games and has 9 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 9.47%. In the process, he has 259 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.01.

AmitBhai has taken part in 60 solo matches and has seven victories, converting to a win ratio of 11.66%. He has racked up 170 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.21.

Monthly earnings

This is AmitBhai's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, AmitBhai’s estimated monthly earnings from the Desi Gamers YouTube channel is between $10K and $160.5K.

YouTube channel

It has been around three years since AmitBhai started uploading content related to Garena Free Fire. Since then, he has garnered enormous numbers. There are presently 1047 videos on his channel, out of which the most-watched one has 22 million views.

In the last 30 days, Desi Gamers has gained 200 thousand subscribers and 40.11 million views, as per Social Blade.

Note: Stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Amitbhai plays more games.

