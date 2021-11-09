Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, and November 2021 stats

Gyan Gaming, otherwise recognized as Gyan Sujan, is a well-known name in the Indian Free Fire scene. He is one of the most subscribed-to content creators who regularly uploads videos featuring Garena's battle royale title.

He has had a significant increase in popularity over the years and now has over 12.4 million subscribers to his name. In addition, he has amassed nearly 1.75 billion views on his videos.

What are Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats?

His Free Fire ID is 70393167, and here are his stats as of today, 9 November 2021:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Gaming has played 18951 lifetime squad games in Free Fire and has come out on top on 6770 occasions, equating to a win rate of 35.72%. With 67813 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.57.

He has competed in 2222 duo matches and has 509 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win percentage of 22.90%. He has accumulated 6065 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Gyan Gaming has also featured in 1420 solo games and has 159 Booyahs, converting to a win ratio of 11.19%. He has racked up 2356 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.87.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing season, Gyan Sujan has secured 77 wins in 170 squad matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 45.29%. In the process, he has 1016 kills with a K/D ratio of 10.92.

He has played 61 solo games and notched three frags for a K/D ratio of 0.05. Gyan Sujan is yet to play any ranked duo games in the current season.

Note: The stats mentioned were recorded at the time of writing but may change as Gyan Gaming continues to play matches in Free Fire.

Monthly income

Gyan Gaming's income (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly income of Gyan Sujan is estimated to be in the range of $18.5K and $296.8K on Social Blade.

YouTube channel

Sujan has been running his YouTube channel for a few years now and has previously created videos featuring a variety of games. He eventually switched to Garena Free Fire, and the rest is history.

Within the last 30 days, his channel has gained 400 thousand subscribers with over 74.199 million views.

