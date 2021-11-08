Starline Raj’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more

Several Free Fire content creators from India have accumulated mass popularity in recent years. Starline Raj is one of the up-and-coming YouTubers who has been regularly uploading entertaining and engaging videos on the battle royale title.

He has recently surpassed the milestone of 400 thousand subscribers and currently possesses a count of 427 thousand. Additionally, he boasts over 58.423 million views to his name.

Starline Raj’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

Startline Raj’s real name is Raj, and his Free Fire ID is 2091011999.

Lifetime stats

Here are the lifetime stats of the prominent content creator (Image via Free Fire)

Starline Raj has competed in 819 squad games and has managed to outclass his enemies in 58, which converts to a win percentage of 7.08%. With 1573 frags, he has secured a K/D ratio of 2.07.

Meanwhile, the internet star has featured in 373 matches in the duo mode and has 11 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 2.94%. In the process, he has racked up 473 kills at a kill-to-death ratio of 1.31.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has 54 wins in the 1282 solo games, maintaining a win ratio of 4.21%. He has accumulated 1958 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.59.

Ranked stats

Starline Raj has played only a few ranked matches (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has made 19 appearances in ranked squad matches and has 13 kills in the current season, ensuring a K/D ratio of 0.68.

Finally, the creator has played one solo game but is yet to secure a kill or win.

Note: The stats mentioned were recorded at the time of writing but may change as Starline Raj continues to play matches in Free Fire.

Monthly income

Income of Starline Raj (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly income of Starline Raj is mentioned to be between $7K and $112.4K based on viewership (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Starline Raj uploads short and fun videos based on Garena Free Fire. There are currently 156 videos on his channel, with the most-watched one having 4 million views.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Recently, he has grown immensely in terms of both subscriber and view count. Within the previous 30 days, the content creator has gained 156 thousand subscribers and 28.104 million views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer